3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,145,000

Well maintained investment property in an amazing location. This home with a Jr. ADU is located right across the street from Alston Park and down the street from Dry Creek Park. The main house is a 2-bedroom 2 bath, and the Jr. ADU is a 1-bedroom 1 bath. Both have one garage space with additional parking available. Nice updates throughout. Live in one and rent out the other or just rent both. This property is also listed as a Residential Income MLS#321090504.