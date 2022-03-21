3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,150,000

A country feel within the city limits! Zoned Ri 7 This larger lot with city water and sewer offers many possibilities. This property is situated on a level half acre, with mature Oakand pine trees with 1940's ranch style home. This neighborhood is quaint, quiet, and secluded, with a county feel and is close to downtown and just a few miles from Napa's Wineries. This single level 3 bedroom, 1 bath home also offers an office with a closet, and spacious living room. The Kitchen has been upgraded; bathroom has been completely remodeled, new copper plumbing, new flooring, new roof and fenced yard are definitely a plus!