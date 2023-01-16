3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,165,000

Stunningly updated 3 bedroom/2 bath, single-level home available in west Napa's highly desirable Rollingwood subdivision. Step out your front door and hike through the surrounding hillsides, or bike to the nearby Carneros wine region. Come home to a beautiful gourmet chef's kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances and cabinetry, and a master suite with custom closet built-ins and spa-like bathroom. Have your guests enjoy the privacy of their own entrance and courtyard for early morning coffee or glass of wine in evening. New redwood fencing and mature trees on this .23 acre lot give you room to create a private, backyard oasis perfect for entertaining. Ideal for a young family, professional or anyone in search of a friendly neighborhood and easy, Napa Valley living. Not to miss!!