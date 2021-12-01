3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,195,000

Walk to downtown Napa from this charming vintage totally renovated from studs out Craftsman style 1,025 sq. ft. 2 bedroom 1 bath cottage with a spacious raised rear deck overlooking a large private and new beautifully and professionally landscaped lot. Both the cottage and the brand spanking new 460 sq. ft. 1 bedroom 1 bath detached ADU with full kitchen have been built with high end finishes to include all new systems as well as utility connections, beautiful flooring, Corian Carrera Marble counter tops, stainless steel appliances, solid core doors and custom flush faced cabinetry, recessed and custom lighting, custom tile and fixtures and more. Perfect for your primary home or weekend getaway!!