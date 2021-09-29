 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,199,999

This Oxbow neighborhood home sits on nearly 1/4 acre corner lot and is just across the Napa River from Oxbow Market and downtown Napa. Zoned CL (Commercial Limited), this is a great opportunity for an investor, developer or business owner to expand into the downtown market. Zoned for an art studio, minor auto repair, hotel, motel, inn, bed and breakfast, restaurant, cafe, coffee shop, deli, bar tavern, groceries, ice cream, day care or wine tasting room. Also listed in Commercial as MLS# 321049645

