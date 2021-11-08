3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,250,000

A Charming East side Alta Heights home with beautiful views around the valley floor and across the Napa hills. Terraced gardens surround the nearly 1/3rd acre along with mature oak trees that filter sunlight in the afternoon. 2500+ sq ft of living space with an oversized garage, house both a bathroom, extra storage room and an elevator (be super careful & sensitive)to the main floors where each deck has sweeping views with plenty of room for entertaining/dining etc. 3 large bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms are filled with sunlight and privacy. 2 living spaces for gatherings or office or lounging around the kitchen and dining room. The kitchen has new appliances, granite countertops and is situated on Cherry wood floors. A neighborhood leisure walk will lead to the Oxbow market and downtown to local restaurants and shopping. The elementary school in Alta Heights is considered 'charming and sought after' along with the surrounding parks near by. This property is offered at $1,250,000.