3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,295,000

Timeless Gem A Craftsman-Style jewel, in the heart of Napa Valley. In a desirable location, with features that exudes an abundance of character. A Frank E. Goetz 1915 home, retains the artisan quality features: the welcome wide porch; living room, kitchen and parlor with newly resurfaced original fir floors; fireplace, original lead glass and stained glass windows sending welcome light into the rooms. The dining room has built in window seats in the alcove. The parlor/sitting room adjoins the master bedroom and master bath. Custom details such as drop sash pocket window in the master bedroom area. Upstairs, the two bedrooms each have extra large closets. The full bathroom has a claw foot tub. The bonus, Zen-like charm space is included to soothe the soul. A basement that provides endless possibilities. A detached two story haybarn/carriage just adds more unique character to this property. This home gains more and more personality with age.