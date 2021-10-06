3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,295,000

Gorgeous, newly remodeled bungalow located in highly desirable Alta Heights neighborhood. Situated at the end of the street, this home has privacy and yet is only steps away from park and walking trails. Mid-century charm flows throughout the home featuring oak hardwood floors, arched doorways, built-in shelves and plaster walls. The spacious floor plan is a surprise as it opens up to a newly renovated, modern great room with gourmet kitchen. French doors open to a private back yard with mature fig tree, vegetable garden, hot tub, natural stone fire pit and pergola with large patio for al fresco dining. Spacious primary ensuite features a walk-in closet and spa-like bath featuring a luxurious bathtub, large walk-in shower, floor to ceiling modern subway and Art Deco tile. Tesla charging station, dual driveway parking spaces, brand new white stucco and slate front sitting porch add to the modern design of this home. This home is an entertainer's dream and will go fast!