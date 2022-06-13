3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,299,000

Exquisite custom-built modern napa valley country retreat! Welcome home to your own private oasis! This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath home includes the primary suite with a walk-in closet, large bathroom with Jacuzzi style tub and a large deck to enjoy the view and sounds of the birds. This majestic home is nestled on a magical 1.85 acre lot, beautifully landscaped with hundreds of plants, flowers, and trees. The home's wrap-around deck invites you to take in all the natural beauty surrounding or host a large gathering of friends and family. California living at its finest! There is a separate 1 bed/1 bath in-law unit that has a living room, dining area, and a kitchen. Built with Pine logs, high ceilings, deck area and a private entrance great for family or a rental property. There is a large attached 2 car garage with a workshop, detached large garage that was originally built to house a fire truck and includes a workshop, large storage container and woodshed.