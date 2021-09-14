3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,349,000

Nestled amongst a spectacular surrounding of mature oak trees and green fairways, this sought-after condominium, available in Creekside at Silverado, boasts numerous first-rate amenities. Freshly painted crisp white walls, wood floors, plantation door and window shutters, and expansive golf course views capture the timeless country club living style. A step-down living room with gas fireplace opens up to the rear deck and perfectly positioned veranda, ideal for year-round dining al fresco while overlooking the 12th fairway of Silverado's championship North Golf Course. The bright and spacious upscale kitchen features granite counters, an eat-in counter, tons of storage, and glass display modern white cabinets with new pulls. The master ensuite offers private views of the golf course and an elegant master bath with a walk-in shower. The third bedroom is used as an office/den. Two-car garage + golf cart garage, community pool. A Transferable Silverado membership is available.