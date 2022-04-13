Napa county property in the heart of Silverado area. Enjoy golfing, Tennis, Swimming, Spa all at your fingertips. This wonderful country charmer boasts a huge great room with kitchen, dining, living in front of a great Stone fireplace. Single story 3/2 with central heat and air. Your guests can stay in the detached ADU. This home boasts a major renovation and addition in 2003. Enjoy the sunrise from the covered front porch and the sunset while you float in your pool sipping Chardonnay made right next-door.
3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,350,000
