3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,365,000

Your perfect get away in Napa, just about 3 blocks to Oxbow and 4 to downtown. Totally remodeled dollhouse with guest quarters downstairs. Lovely open floor plan, with tons of light, high ceilings, gorgeous original Fir plank floors upstairs, large windows and beautiful baths. Stainless steel appliances with a Bosch dishwasher and U-Line wine refrigerator. A gas fireplace in the living room for ambiance and heat. A pleasure to see. There's a nice size yard with raised beds for your veggies and full sun all day. A perfect spot for a glass of wine after a long day.