3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,475,000

This Napa Valley Gem was built around the Turn of the Century & offers original woodwork, built-ins, and beautiful details throughout. The foyer opens to the spacious living room & formal dining room with a fireplace. Updated bathrooms and a large renovated chef's kitchen complete with wine refrigerator, commercial range, prep sink, large island, marble counters, and fireplace. Bedroom and bath on main level.The long gated drive leads to what was once the detached carriage house and is now an impressive 4 car garage and workshop. Above the garage is a fabulous guest house with original wood floors and exposed wood beams, an open kitchen with a breakfast bar, laundry closet, and full bathroom. The water tower offers endless possibilities for an artist studio, office, or whatever suits your lifestyle. Stately trees providing shade, beauty, and privacy in the gorgeous and serene backyard with ample space to garden. City water and well water for irrigation.

