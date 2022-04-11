3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,475,000

Rarely available in one of Napa's most desirable neighborhoods. This updated single story home with guest unit is on .40 acre. Main house offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and attached 2 car pass through garage. Guest house offers 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, kitchen, living room, and laundry room. The expansive lot offers flexibility for you to create your own backyard oasis, and boasts mature fruit trees and rose garden. Large area for BBQs and outdoor gatherings. Homes like this don't last long so don't miss out.