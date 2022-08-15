3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,499,000

Ready to step back in time and enjoy the historical beauty of this wonderfully maintained home over 100 years old? This vintage masterpiece has been restored and offers the charm and character of yesteryear beginning with important structural components as a newer foundation, electrical and plumbing upgrades, tankless water heater, and central heating and air conditioning. Once inside, you will enjoy the timeless integrity of the built in bookcase, hutch cabinetry, and wood flooring. Bedrooms are complimented with new carpet and the kitchen provides all the modern conveniences with newer appliances. Located in the city limits, this gem is situated along a peaceful creek and offers privacy with opportunity to create a compound of your own! Be sure to not overlook the additional guest cottage on the property plus detached barn that could be converted to extra storage or utilized as a garage. The level parcel has unlimited possibilities and is considered a rare find!