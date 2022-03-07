3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,499,000

Here's your chance for a serendipitous encounter with the dream home you've been searching for! This North Napa home built in 2015 is conveniently located between Downtown Napa and Yountville. Nestled along a creek brings mother nature right at your backyard along with a walking trail perfect for those who like to trek outdoors! Boasting almost 2100 square feet, this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Casa features a highly upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, double oven, quartz countertops, large pantry and lots of light for those gourmands who love to cook! Hardwood floors throughout the entire first floor with an electric fireplace and open floor plan allows for flawless entertaining. Upgraded garage with epoxy floors and lots of bright lights. The outdoor patio provides privacy while enjoying the beauty of nature surrounding you. Upstairs includes a large master bathroom with soaking tub and separate shower, double sinks, along with a large walk in closet. Live the Napa Valley life!