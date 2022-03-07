Here's your chance for a serendipitous encounter with the dream home you've been searching for! This North Napa home built in 2015 is conveniently located between Downtown Napa and Yountville. Nestled along a creek brings mother nature right at your backyard along with a walking trail perfect for those who like to trek outdoors! Boasting almost 2100 square feet, this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Casa features a highly upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, double oven, quartz countertops, large pantry and lots of light for those gourmands who love to cook! Hardwood floors throughout the entire first floor with an electric fireplace and open floor plan allows for flawless entertaining. Upgraded garage with epoxy floors and lots of bright lights. The outdoor patio provides privacy while enjoying the beauty of nature surrounding you. Upstairs includes a large master bathroom with soaking tub and separate shower, double sinks, along with a large walk in closet. Live the Napa Valley life!
3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,499,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Napa's Stanly Ranch plans April 29 opening: Rooms start at $1,259 a night.
Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza's potential conflict-of-interest related to a family land deal loomed large at Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting.
Napa Police announced the recovery of about $4,000 worth of stolen goods, and the arrests of three suspects after an American Canyon traffic stop.
Napa's new Wingstop will offer wings, wings and more wings — from 11 a.m. to midnight.
A conviction on an attempted murder count could result in a maximum of life in state prison with parole.
The state Fair Political Practices Commission will decide whether conflict-of-interest allegations involving Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza warrant an investigation.
When war broke out in Ukraine, this Napa Valley man (and his Ukrainian girlfriend) became refugees. This is their story.
Napa County will do a Walt Ranch redo, though only on the limited topic of greenhouse gas emission mitigations for the controversial vineyard project.
The Bay Area’s highest average price was $5.46 a gallon in Napa County, the Automobile Association of America reported.
Gray was licensed by California as a registered psychological assistant but not as a psychologist, according to a county complaint.