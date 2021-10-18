3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,595,000

Love the Napa Lifestyle - then Live the Napa Lifestyle @ this Oxbow, Historic Local Landmark Property. Victorian farmhouse style home featuring 3 Bdrms, 3 Full Baths with unobstructed views of the Napa River, by CIA Copia & The Oxbow Market. Turnkey, Completely renovated with upscale amenities (top to bottom) with permits: electrical, plumbing, engineering, etc. Highlights include an elevator, 10 ft ceilings, shiplap siding upstairs, plaster walls downstairs, heated tile floors in baths. Engineered Wood floors thru out. Large deck extends from upscale island kitchen over 2 car carport with car charger. Professionally Landscaped with irrigation & outdoor lighting. Also listed as MLS#321048947 (Commercial - CL)