3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,650,000

Welcome to one of Napa's Painted Ladies'. This light-filled Victorian home, built in 1890, was designed by famed Architect Luther Turton and received the Napa County Landmarks' Award of Merit in 1993. Fabulous old town location close to the vibrant culture that makes downtown Napa such a desirable place to live. Enjoy fine dining, wine-tasting and live music venues just blocks from home. This single-story, three bedroom, one and one-half bath home features original moldings, hardware, stained-glass window, and refinished wood floors. The house has a full basement with 8-foot ceilings and is earthquake retrofitted for three stories. There are so many possibilities to fulfill your own vision. The sellers have architectural plans for an expansion to three stories, potentially doubling the square footage of the house. Or you could create an ADU in the lower level. There is also room on the property to add a garage with an ADU above. Contact the City of Napa to explore all the options.