3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,699,000

Everyone knows that curb appeal is important, this property has curb appeal in abundance, which continues throughout the entire property. From mature oak trees, beautiful lush landscaping, charming cedar shake siding of the main home, (1700 sq. ft.), to detached 1940's cottage (672 sq.ft.) near the back of this park-like expansive lot. The main home has a light & bright interior with vintage wood floors, periodic details, mixed with today's modern conveniences such as stainless steel appliances and central heat & air. An additional bonus is the office/workout room perfect for the executive who likes to work from home but wants privacy, located off the back of the detached garage. The one bedroom cottage rounds out the offering with a full bath, open concept kitchen, and an independently fenced rear yard. Both structures are ideally located for maximum privacy. Whether seeking a forever home, or one with many investment opportunities. Property is 2 APN lot.