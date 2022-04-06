Everyone knows that curb appeal is important, this property has curb appeal in abundance, which continues throughout the entire property. From mature oak trees, beautiful lush landscaping, charming cedar shake siding of the main home, (1700 sq. ft.), to detached 1940's cottage (672 sq.ft.) near the back of this park-like expansive lot. The main home has a light & bright interior with vintage wood floors, periodic details, mixed with today's modern conveniences such as stainless steel appliances and central heat & air. An additional bonus is the office/workout room perfect for the executive who likes to work from home but wants privacy, located off the back of the detached garage. The one bedroom cottage rounds out the offering with a full bath, open concept kitchen, and an independently fenced rear yard. Both structures are ideally located for maximum privacy. Whether seeking a forever home, or one with many investment opportunities. Property is 2 APN lot.
3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,699,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Eric Nathaniel (Nate) Marum will continue serving a 16-years-to-life prison term for the 2005 death of Nicole Sinkule near San Diego.
Adult-use cannabis, which anyone age 21 or older is allowed to buy, became available at three of the city of Napa's six existing dispensaries this week for the first time.
These Napa Valley houses (almost) didn’t sell. Why? What happened?
This Napa man had made, and given away, up to 1,000 birdhouses — all for free.
SACRAMENTO, Calif (AP) — At least two shooters opened fire early Sunday in Sacramento in the city's second mass shooting in five weeks, killin…
A climate emergency resolution — which notes the threat of climate change and sets a net-zero emissions goal — is headed to the Napa City Council on Tuesday.
A 23-year-old Napa man was found at Executive Way and North Kelly Road and later died in a hospital, according to the sheriff's office.
A report of people breaking into cars in the city of Napa Friday morning led to a Napa Sheriff's Department pursuit into Vallejo and the recovery of thousands of dollars worth of power equipment.
Judd Wallenbrock, president and CEO of C. Mondavi & Family, is leading the historic winery in to a new phase with a goal to establish it as "one of the world's great wine estates."
A man who was found inside a Calistoga business Saturday was arrested after threatening a parole officer based in Sonoma County, police reported.