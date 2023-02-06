Wine Country meets Lake Life! Tucked down a gated community is this uniquely designed owner built Contemporary California Ranch Style home designed with passive solar! The seller will miss this happy place with many memories of epic pool parties and weddings with the natural flow of the indoor/outdoor living with the Nano wall of windows. Enter thru the atrium foyer and be greeted by an open floorplan with kitchen, dining room & living room which features viewing window seats, a wood burning fireplace which features a focal point and cathedral wood ceilings. Open loft with the perfect place for a game of pool. Large kitchen, 1000+ bottle temperature controlled wine cellar, Primary suite with slider to view patio and attached office space. The property also includes an attached 3 car garage with workshop, a detached garage and a 3 stall barn with storage room with power and water. 6.5 acres vineyard planted to zin, syrah, petie syrah and cab. Approx. 15 more acres are plantable.