 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,775,000

3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,775,000

Want to be in the country but with City services? This is for you. This property is within Napa City limits but feels very much country over half an acre. Entrances on Jacks Lane and Coombsville Road. Peaceful property with 2 homes, original built in 1965 with 2 beds and 2 baths, nicely updated and guest unit built in 1984 with 1 bed and 1 bath plus an office updated. Live in one and rent the other or use for gatherings and entertainment. Both homes have separate security gate entrances and driveways but are connected with decking. Hot tub, fire pit, outdoor furniture, water fountains, lawns and garden beds are just some of the features. Tankless water heaters in both homes provide instant hot water. Both homes have separate entrances, individual washers and dryers, kitchens and baths. Room for a pool. Property is splittable to create a new parcel with 5000 sq ft to build another home. Property has panoramic views of the Eastern Hills and vineyards. Napa at it's best.

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Napa County's Measure J, Measure A1 and Upvalley mayor's races too close to call

Napa County's Measure J, Measure A1 and Upvalley mayor's races too close to call

With now 95% of the vote counted, candidates and local measure proponents finally know where they stand — mostly. Races that were razor thin on Election Day mostly stayed that way, while those with comfortable leads saw them become insurmountable with the latest results posted by the Napa County Elections Division Friday afternoon. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News