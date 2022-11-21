3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,775,000

Want to be in the country but with City services? This is for you. This property is within Napa City limits but feels very much country over half an acre. Entrances on Jacks Lane and Coombsville Road. Peaceful property with 2 homes, original built in 1965 with 2 beds and 2 baths, nicely updated and guest unit built in 1984 with 1 bed and 1 bath plus an office updated. Live in one and rent the other or use for gatherings and entertainment. Both homes have separate security gate entrances and driveways but are connected with decking. Hot tub, fire pit, outdoor furniture, water fountains, lawns and garden beds are just some of the features. Tankless water heaters in both homes provide instant hot water. Both homes have separate entrances, individual washers and dryers, kitchens and baths. Room for a pool. Property is splittable to create a new parcel with 5000 sq ft to build another home. Property has panoramic views of the Eastern Hills and vineyards. Napa at it's best.