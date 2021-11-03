3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,795,000

Rare Vacation Rental in Napa Valley. One of only 41 licensed non-hosted vacation rentals in the city of Napa. Professionally managed by BulldogVacations.com making the perfect absentee owner investment. This turnkey home is sold fully furnished and equipped. A well thought out purpose built (2017) floor plan boasting 3 master suites, all with their own private full bath, open kitchen with dining and family room, a single car extra deep garage and to top it off, a heated swimming pool and hot tub. Excellent for the second homeowner looking to offset expenses when not in use or perfect for the discerning investor looking for an above market return on investment. Only a 10 minute walk from famed Downtown Napa and all its epicurean offerings. Don't miss this opportunity.