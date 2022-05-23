 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,899,000

Peaceful country living on Napa's desirable East side. This serene spot features majestic oaks, lush gardens, gentleman's vineyard, spacious patios & plenty of room for animals, hobbies, RVs, etc. The lovely home enjoys plenty of natural light featuring a formal living room as well as a cozy family room PLUS a "great room" kitchen/ dining/ flex space. The primary suite is both spacious and private featuring a walk-in closet and the perfect loft / office space. Located between two premiere private Country Clubs: Napa Valley CC and Silverado Resort, provides plenty of opportunities for golf, tennis, fine dining & more, very nearby. In addition, all the fun of Downtown Napa is a mere four miles away. This idyllic property is situated just steps from property owned by Land Trust of Napa County, protecting the area from further development. There is a strong well pumping 16.6 GPM + 2500 gallon storage tank. Enjoy the sights & sounds of nature at the base of majestic Mount George

