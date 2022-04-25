3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,975,000

Nestled near the base of Mt George on Napa's desirable East side, sits this picturesque property featuring majestic oaks and lush gardens. This serene spot is located between two premiere private Country Clubs: Napa Valley CC and The Silverado Resort, providing plenty of opportunities for golf, tennis, fine dining & more, very nearby. In addition, all the fun of Downtown Napa is a mere four miles away. The 1.27 acre lot provides everything country living has to offer: A gentleman's Cabernet vineyard, stately oaks, lush landscaping and serene patio area, perfect for outdoor living. Over twenty fruit trees including lemon, lime, tangerine, apple, pear, olives & fig + an herb garden & raised veggie beds for the avid gardener. With plenty of room for animals, RV's, an ADU or pool, the possibilities are endless (Please check with the County of Napa. This idyllic property is situated just steps from property owned by Land Trust of Napa County protecting the area from further development.