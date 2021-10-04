3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,984,000

Phenomenal views from every window. Soaring above SCC reigns a private 1/3 ac. of lush drought tolerant landscaping w/luxury interior of open, bright living spaces w/private deck above the trees which magically transforms to a lighted oasis at night. Built in 1991 on a quiet one-way street, this unique custom built home backs to Napa Valley Ag Preserve. Oak floors throughout, fireplace in living room, Bose sound system, dual heat/AC, tankless hot water, remote controlled exterior sunshades, Viking SS kitchen w/6 burner gas stovetop & farm sink, double size pantry & granite counters. Master bedroom suite w/remodeled spa-like white marble bathroom & Caesarstone quartz counters on main floor next to spacious office. Meticulously maintained--exquisite! 2-bedroom guest quarters downstairs plus 300 sf under house for potential expansion. Abundant parking and turnaround,transferable Silverado membership and no HOA fees. This is truly a stunning property!