3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,995,000

Resort living in Napa Valley! Located in the exclusive Silverado Country Club, this single-story, updated home features an open concept layout, pool and spa, plus extensive outdoor entertaining venues. Inside, an open kitchen with dining area and breakfast bar seating seamlessly connects to a large living room with volume ceilings, sitting room, and two fireplaces, all featuring beautiful garden and pool vistas. Sliding glass doors create an effortless indoor/outdoor flow. A large primary suite spans the south wing of the home overlooking the pool through sliding doors. Tranquil garden views surround the primary bath which features dual vanity sinks, 3 closets, and a soaking tub. Exterior highlights include: expansive decks, casita with bath and snack bar, and multiple patios to entertain. Silverado's world-class golf course, spa, and restaurants are just streets away. Close to renowned wineries and vineyards, this property exudes peace and serenity in the heart of Napa Valley.

