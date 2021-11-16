3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $10,000,000

This newly built residential compound, architecturally inspired by Napa's modern farmhouse style, combines clean contemporary lines, exceptional custom finishes, and super high-end amenities. Located a short drive from downtown Napa, the property enjoys beautiful views of neighboring vineyards and the grand Vaca Mountains beyond. The 3BR/3.5BA main residence features a dramatic great room with 18.5' tall ceiling, 21' wide German pocketing doors, fabulous suspension chandeliers and gorgeous wide plank oak floors, connecting to the open kitchen with La Cornue range, bar with outdoor serving access, and gorgeous custom lighted wine room. The impressive primary suite showcases an ultra-luxurious bath, dramatic room-size walk-in closet, and connecting office. A wonderful rustic barn-style pool house with full bath and laundry flows onto an expansive limestone patio with trellised dining area, infinity edge pool, built-in ping pong table and bocce court. Extra 2-car garage with bonus space.