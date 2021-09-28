 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $10,800,000

A St Helena architectural gem designed by Richard Hallberg & architectural concept by Howard Backen is tucked away on w Zinfandel Lane with expansive surround vineyard. Private contemporary 4,300+sf, 3bd/2.5ba home exudes luxury with expansive floor to ceiling glass doors flooding all rooms with natural light set on 2.5acs of premium cabernet vines. Open floor plan featuring 11'-19' ceilings of reclaimed Pennsylvania Barnwood beams & trusses which anchor one-of-a-kind chandeliers by Richard Hallberg. Wide plank oak floors embrace the French Limestone floors throughout. The Chef's kitchen offers a honed limestone island with integrated carved sink crowned with custom forged faucet & custom cabinetry. Outdoor entertainment areas includes luxurious built in stone seating & 2 firepits. Custom Kalamazoo Grill offers an incredible outdoor experience. The master suite opens to 55' lap pool & spa overlooking pristine vineyards with views of the western foothills to Mt. Saint Helena.

