3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $13,500,000

Stunning World-Class Wine Country Retreat. Designed by Architect Howard Backen, this residence and guest house feature extreme high-quality workmanship, brilliant indoor-outdoor design, soaring high ceilings, and semi-enclosed porches. Resort-like grounds on 61 acres include an infinity-edge pool, 2 hot tubs, bocce court, generator, stocked lake, and 11 acres of Cabernet Sauvignon vineyard (Atlas Peak AVA).A main house of any size can be built subject to approval.

