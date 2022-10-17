 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $13,500,000

3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $13,500,000

Experience Napa Valley living on this truly exceptional 21-acre estate set in the gently rolling hills of Napa's East side. Currently an equestrian estate, it was designed with the possibility of conversion to a winery and vineyard. 2 Wells, recycled water hook-up, and sub-surface drainage with an expansive 42,000 sq. ft equestrian pavilion that incorporates 2 apartments with balconies overlooking the beautiful views, 10 stalls, tack & grooming rooms. Vet clinic & breeding barn, feed storage & shop with roll up doors. The stunning custom 6,000 sq. ft. main residence with 3 en suites and 2 half baths has been lovingly designed and classically inspired with hand crafted architectural elements. The immense chefs kitchen has 2 large islands and fully equipped for entertaining on the grand scale. The kitchen and counter seating is open to the family room and bar. French doors lead out to the poolside entertaining area, expansive lawn beneath beautiful oaks. Pool house with bath & kitchen.

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News