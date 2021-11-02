3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $15,750,000

Set amidst Napa Valley's gently rolling Eastern hills lies a most rare offering. A true, working equestrian estate and stunning custom home, lovingly designed & appointed. 21.25 Acres, easily converted to winery and/or vineyard use and providing an incomparable lifestyle within close proximity to all that Napa Valley has to offer. The nearly 6000 sq. ft. main home is designed for enjoyment of the gorgeous setting and entertaining on a grand scale. Classically inspired, custom designed & crafted architectural details of the finest finishes & craftsmanship. Amazing chefs kitchen with 2 islands, equipped for entertaining, open to the family room & bar. French doors lead out to the spectacular pool & pool house. For the equestrian, the massive 42,000 sqft barn incorporates 10 oversized stalls, tack room, grooming stall, vet clinic, breeding barn, & vast indoor riding arena. Shop & separate 7 stall barn. The upper level of the barn offers 2 spacious apartments w/views of arena & hills.