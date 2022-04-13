3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $2,475,000

Pride of ownership beams from this truly exceptional Napa Abajo home. There is so much to appreciate in this extraordinary piece of Napa's history. Owned now by only the second owner, this home was built in 1937 and has been updated and renovated over the years with the utmost care to maintain the period details and construction quality. Marked by a rare Copper Beech tree in the front yard, planted by the original owner, this home is prominently displayed in the neighborhood and is a standout among the surrounding homes. Renovations through the years have only enhanced this home from the original built-in cabinetry showcased in the dining room, to the inset bookshelves highlighting the living room, and finally to the thoughtfully renovated kitchen, ideal for the chef that enjoys entertaining! Located near Fuller Park, this home is also conveniently located within strolling or rolling distance to Downtown Napa. Are you the next lucky steward that will have the honor of ownership?