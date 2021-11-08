3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $2,495,000

Main House featuring 2 BEDROOMS w/en-suite baths & ADDITIONAL LOFT space. PLUS a GUEST HOUSE on 3.2 private acres, chicken coop+MORE! Behind Dragon Etched Gates is a dramatic light-filled Contemporary estate w/360 degree views on 3.2 private acres, chicken coop + MORE! Completely rebuilt in 2016 w/soaring beamed ceilings & walls of glass, brings the outside into every room. Perched on a knoll in world renowned Napa Valley this Majestic & Private w/stunning views of Mountains, Valley/Vineyards. Custom chef's kitchen w/island, state of the art appliances, Miele coffee maker, two N-finity wine refrigerators. 2nd floor loft w/add'l fireplace & balcony overlooking the property's vineyard. 1st floor master BA has soaking tub & 2nd master w/frameless shower+1/2 bath down. This Smart home w/Cat6 wiring, speakers, control panels w/Samsung security cameras and a Generac generator. A wraparound Epi hardwood deck is an entertainers dream w/outdoor kitchen, gas firepit, Jacuzzi spa, outdoor shower