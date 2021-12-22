3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $2,695,000

A fabulously restored Queen Anne style home walking distance to downtown Napa. This home is the perfect combination of the best of the old and new. It blends the fully restored styles of the turn of the 20th Century, with all the conveniences and technologies available today. This property is "Move In" ready (opportunity to purchase beautiful new furnishings making the home turn-key). Stroll to downtown Napa for world class dining and wine tasting. Minutes away from hundreds of the best wineries in California. Too many features to describe (see amenities list for details). A must-see home! By appointment only.