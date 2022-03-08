3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $2,925,000

Spectacular Oak Creek Ranch is a 154 acre Mountain-top Estate & Vineyard property, with many Stunning & Panoramic vistas! Truly a Hiker's Paradise, with amazing trails/quad paths. Peaceful & secluded, this property has been lovingly maintained & enjoyed for many years! The 3BR 3BA Main house includes a private suite upstairs w/kitchenette. Guest house is 2BR 1.5BA 1,392sf. Both homes surround the pool/deck, w/ front yard vineyard view, & serene, lovely pond & garden area to relax. Very unique to this property is a stone wine cellar w/ enchanting apartment above! In addition, the property has a Barn & Huge Workshop, so much storage! The vineyard is 4 ac per owner, of premium Cabernet Sauvignon, and watered by 2 ponds. The vineyards have produced on average 3.5 tons/acre, last years crop was contracted at $7,500 per ton which is well above the County average. If quiet country charm, & a private Cab vineyard are what you are looking for, you must come visit, no doubt you'll want to stay!