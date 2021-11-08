For 5 generations this Carneros property has been a working farm and a home. Filled with Apricot and Sugar Plum trees in the early years and now provides some of the Napa Valley's most amazing Chardonnay grapes. Enjoy the view from the house overlooking the deck onto the pond with vineyards in the background. Life doesn't get any better than this. With a spacious barn and outbuildings that housed Champion Duroc Hogs over the years, you too can raise your own livestock, use it as a productive workshop and more. The possibilities at this property are numerous while enjoying some of the income from the leased Chardonnay vineyard (just under 9 acres). Your piece of the Napa Valley awaits......but don't wait too long.
3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $2,999,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
The lawsuit pits a man who raised two cats for five years against Whiskers, Tails & Ferals, which he alleges adopted out one of the pets without his consent.
A Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers restaurant will not be coming to Napa after the Napa City Council upheld an appeal of a proposed drive-thru.
This $25 million estate is Napa Valley's most expensive home for sale. Check it out.
A jury found the man drove his wife up Mount Veeder Road, where he beat her and hit her with his car, and left her seriously injured in a cold December rain.
Several prominent downtown Napa buildings remain vacant more than seven years after sustaining severe damage from the 2014 South Napa Earthquake.
This historic downtown Napa home could turn into a six-room annex for its B&B neighbor.
The 28-year-old Napa man was hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash Thursday night on the Silverado Trail, according to the California Highway Patrol.
A Napa man was arrested on a felony allegation of drunken driving after a crash early Monday morning on Terrace Drive, police reported.
$800,000: that's the median price of a Napa County home sold in Sept. What do you get for $800K? Read on.
The Friday collision involved a Harley-Davidson as well as a Tesla whose driver was trying to U-turn on the Silverado Trail, according to CHP.