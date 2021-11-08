 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $2,999,999

3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $2,999,999

For 5 generations this Carneros property has been a working farm and a home. Filled with Apricot and Sugar Plum trees in the early years and now provides some of the Napa Valley's most amazing Chardonnay grapes. Enjoy the view from the house overlooking the deck onto the pond with vineyards in the background. Life doesn't get any better than this. With a spacious barn and outbuildings that housed Champion Duroc Hogs over the years, you too can raise your own livestock, use it as a productive workshop and more. The possibilities at this property are numerous while enjoying some of the income from the leased Chardonnay vineyard (just under 9 acres). Your piece of the Napa Valley awaits......but don't wait too long.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News