3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $2,999,999

For 5 generations this Carneros property has been a working farm and a home. Filled with Apricot and Sugar Plum trees in the early years and now provides some of the Napa Valley's most amazing Chardonnay grapes. Enjoy the view from the house overlooking the deck onto the pond with vineyards in the background. Life doesn't get any better than this. With a spacious barn and outbuildings that housed Champion Duroc Hogs over the years, you too can raise your own livestock, use it as a productive workshop and more. The possibilities at this property are numerous while enjoying some of the income from the leased Chardonnay vineyard (just under 9 acres). Your piece of the Napa Valley awaits......but don't wait too long.