Escape to the Avenues! It's not just the incredible sweeping views that draw you to 1232 2nd Avenue but the combination of the beautiful, private setting nestled into the hillside that allows for an open canvas to create your Wine Country dream whether it be a Coombsville AVA Estate vineyard, equestrian facility or the perfect retreat. Sited on 7+/- acres, the spacious 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath with loft office and oversized 3 car garage provides unobstructed views of the neighboring vineyards, Wineries, Napa Valley Golf Course and expansive layered mountain views. The stately palm tree lined drive leads you to a vast motor court and recently completed 42 x42 barn with multiple access doors and loft. The possibilities are endless!
3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $3,150,000
