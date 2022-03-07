3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $3,195,000

Premium Carneros vineyard with residence. Site is 19.5 total acres with a 16.9 ac producing Pinot Noir vineyard. Water sources include: 2 wells drilled in 2009, & access to recycled water from Los Carneros Water district. Healthy annual yield and income history is available upon request. Current residence could be updated or use the existing building site for a new vineyard estate. Zoning allows for residential or potential commercial development opportunities (Buyers to verify w Napa County). Carneros location is convenient to Sonoma, Downtown Napa, new Auberge development, and approx. 60 min. to San Francisco.