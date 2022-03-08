Welcome home to your six acre private wine country oasis. Nestled in the gently rolling hills of North West Napa, among vineyards and estate properties, this beautifully updated English Tudor style home epitomizes the Napa Valley lifestyle. With over 5100 sq feet of total living space in three separate homes, the main home features three bedrooms/two baths with cathedral ceilings, picture windows with bucolic views, hardwood floors, exposed wood beams, quartz countertops and updated baths. A two-bedroom/two bath, 1200 square foot guest house and a 1 bedroom/1 bath cottage welcome family and guests. Plenty of space for bocce, a tennis court, enchanting kitchen garden or a large pool and pool house. Agricultural zoning and the large, flat parcel allow for vineyards, crops and farm animals. A new water filtration system,four large water storage tanks,and a new large generator add value. Surrounded by nature and seclusion,with easy access to hwy 29,downtown Napa,and the SF/Sonoma Corridor
3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $3,499,000
