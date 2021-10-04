3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $3,695,000

Gorgeous Silverado Country Club home perfectly set on the crown of the North Course but with abundant curbside privacy. Ideal for the most elegant indoor/outdoor entertaining or simply enjoying the quiet life and the club amenities. Luxurious chefs kitchen, 700 bottle temp. controlled wine storage, formal dining. Private central atrium with outdoor fireplace and kitchen. Most every room leading to lovely outdoor spaces. Spacious back patio with firepit and hot tub will be the setting of many wonderful evenings! All just minutes from world class dining, shopping, and events. The home offers the amenities expected of a luxury property. Included in the kitchen is the large granite island with counter seating, Dacor range, warming ovens, Bosch dishwasher, built-in Subzero fridge. Media room with surround sound & extra insulation. There is also a spacious home gym and 3 bay garage, including one for your golf cart. Silverado Country Club membership available. Truly a must see experience.