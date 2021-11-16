Spectacular Oak Creek Ranch is a 154 acre mountain-top Estate & Vineyard property, w/many stunning & panoramic vistas; truly a hiker's paradise! Peaceful & secluded, this property has been lovingly maintained & enjoyed for many years! Only 15 minutes from Silverado CC, this estate property consists of a 4,116 SF 3BR 3BA home & a separate 2BR 2BA 1,392 SF Guest house which surround a large swimming pool/decking. Very unique to this property is a free-standing stone wine cellar with enchanting apartment above, very unique! In addition, the property has a Barn & huge Workshop, so much storage! The property also has a 3.5 acre Cabernet Sauvignon vineyard which is watered by two lovely ponds. The vineyards have produced on average 3.5 tons/acre per the owner, and this years crop is contracted at $7,500 per ton which is well above the County average. If quiet country charm, & a private Cab vineyard are what you are looking for, you must see Oak Creek Ranch, no doubt you will want to stay!
3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $3,995,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Authorities are seeking information about a shooting Saturday night in Calistoga that injured three people, including a female juvenile.
The 54-year-old Napa resident was doing tree work in the Circle Oaks community at the time of the incident, according to authorities.
Peanut butter fans rejoice. Reese's is releasing its largest peanut butter cup ever: a nine-inch Reese's Thanksgiving Pie. Here's how to get one.
Napa homeless to be evicted from "the Bowl" camp in south Napa by Nov. 16, officials say.
Something new in Napa: Wilfred's Lounge, a Tiki-style restaurant and lounge, opening this week, pays tribute to to a family heritage of Napa Valley's Komes' family.
The Soscol Square Shopping Center, approved by the city of Napa planning commission, is now being reconsidered by the developer because its proposed drive-thru was denied by the Napa City Council last week.
After several failed efforts, Napa County has wrapped up the sale of 8.6 acres along Old Sonoma Road within the city of Napa, with the intent that housing be built there.
This Napa grad is a real life rocket scientist — and he's working on a future mission to Mars.
The popular "Old Photos of Napa Valley" Facebook page offers a hefty dose of Napa nostalgia.
A crash Saturday afternoon in rural northern Napa County injured a motorcyclist, according to the California Highway Patrol.