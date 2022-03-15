Stunning Modern Contemporary Home with panoramic views of mountains and valleys sitting atop 61+/- acres! This architectural jewel is ideally situated to bring in the natural light throughout the year. This property has been evaluated to allow up to five plantable acres of vines. Power, water and septic systems are in-place for an additional building (guest house?) Home features three en-suite bedrooms, upstairs includes sitting area w/ fireplace, home office or den. The primary suite includes double sink vanity, oversized steam shower, jetted tub and a huge walk-in closet. Superior finishes and craftsmanship throughout. The home adorned with custom maple cabinetry matching the maple hardwood floors upstairs. The chef's kitchen boasts state-of-the-art Thermador appliances with granite counters, massive chef's island w/prep sink. Generac w/Solar. Come home to one of the most inspiring settings in Napa & Northern California. Minutes from Jarvis, Kenzo Estate Winery & Lake Berryessa Fun.
3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $4,200,000
