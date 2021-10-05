3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $4,500,000

Spectacular Oak Creek Ranch is a 154 acre mountain-top Estate & Vineyard property, w/many stunning & panoramic vistas; truly a hiker's paradise! Peaceful & secluded, this property has been lovingly maintained & enjoyed for many years! Only 15 minutes from Silverado CC, this estate property consists of a 4,116 SF 3BR 3BA home & a separate 2BR 2BA 1,392 SF Guest house which surround a large swimming pool/decking. Very unique to this property is a free-standing stone wine cellar with enchanting apartment above, very unique! In addition, the property has a Barn & huge Workshop, so much storage! The property also has a 3.5 acre Cabernet Sauvignon vineyard which is watered by two lovely ponds. The vineyards have produced on average 3.5 tons/acre per the owner, and this years crop is contracted at $7,500 per ton which is well above the County average. If quiet country charm, & a private Cab vineyard are what you are looking for, you must see Oak Creek Ranch, no doubt you will want to stay!