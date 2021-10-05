Spectacular Oak Creek Ranch is a 154 acre mountain-top Estate & Vineyard property, w/many stunning & panoramic vistas; truly a hiker's paradise! Peaceful & secluded, this property has been lovingly maintained & enjoyed for many years! Only 15 minutes from Silverado CC, this estate property consists of a 4,116 SF 3BR 3BA home & a separate 2BR 2BA 1,392 SF Guest house which surround a large swimming pool/decking. Very unique to this property is a free-standing stone wine cellar with enchanting apartment above, very unique! In addition, the property has a Barn & huge Workshop, so much storage! The property also has a 3.5 acre Cabernet Sauvignon vineyard which is watered by two lovely ponds. The vineyards have produced on average 3.5 tons/acre per the owner, and this years crop is contracted at $7,500 per ton which is well above the County average. If quiet country charm, & a private Cab vineyard are what you are looking for, you must see Oak Creek Ranch, no doubt you will want to stay!
3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $4,500,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Here's a milestone in my Napa 1970s subdivision neighborhood — a home sold for a million dollars.
Soscol Square drive-thru proposal heads to Napa City Council following appeal over greenhouse gas emissions
- Updated
An environmental group says one more drive-thru is one too many.
- Updated
A lane-splitting motorcyclist clipped the side-view mirror of a pickup truck, causing motorbike and rider to hit the pavement, CHP reported.
- Updated
The 26-year-old Redding man was jailed on suspicion of resisting arrest and trying to take a law enforcement vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.
- Updated
Yountville postmaster bids goodbye to "the post office from heaven."
- Updated
Another dose of celebration and normalcy returned to Napa on Saturday, in the form of copious barbecue and blues in the heart of downtown.
- Updated
A painting incident Tuesday afternoon in Napa resulted in a felony vandalism allegation against a 45-year-old man, police reported.
- Updated
A new Napa Valley Distillery cocktail bar and tasting room is headed to downtown Napa.
- Updated
Liquor was stolen from two Napa stores early Thursday morning before the suspects were arrested at a third shop in American Canyon, police reported.
- Updated
One person in each vehicle was taken to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, according to Napa Police.