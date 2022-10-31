 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $4,950,000

3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $4,950,000

13 net vine acre (approx.) Atlas Peak AVA vineyard planted 100% to Cabernet Sauvignon. Grapes are not under contract and available for immediate use. Please note approximately 6.7 acres has been recently replanted (2017/2018) and another 4.7 acres approximately is currently undergoing replanting with vines on order for Spring 2022 planting. Extensive water system with two very large holding tanks and pond. Move in ready house with a fabulous swimming pool!

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News