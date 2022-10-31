3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $4,950,000

13 net vine acre (approx.) Atlas Peak AVA vineyard planted 100% to Cabernet Sauvignon. Grapes are not under contract and available for immediate use. Please note approximately 6.7 acres has been recently replanted (2017/2018) and another 4.7 acres approximately is currently undergoing replanting with vines on order for Spring 2022 planting. Extensive water system with two very large holding tanks and pond. Move in ready house with a fabulous swimming pool!