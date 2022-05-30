3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $4,988,000

Here is a rare and exclusive offering to acquire an amazing 22-acre property located in the Atlas Peak AVA of the beautiful Napa Valley. It includes a 5-acre vineyard that is sustainably managed that consistently produces outstanding Cabernet Sauvignon. From the recently updated single-level home, panoramic views of vineyards, mountains, and the estates two spring fed lakes, offer privacy, peace, serenity, and an amazing and unusual abundance of water. Down the road is the world-renowned Silverado Resort with a market, restaurant, tennis courts, and two 18-hole golf courses. Capture the dream and romance of being on a permanent wine country vacation with this private estate.