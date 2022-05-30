Here is a rare and exclusive offering to acquire an amazing 22-acre property located in the Atlas Peak AVA of the beautiful Napa Valley. It includes a 5-acre vineyard that is sustainably managed that consistently produces outstanding Cabernet Sauvignon. From the recently updated single-level home, panoramic views of vineyards, mountains, and the estates two spring fed lakes, offer privacy, peace, serenity, and an amazing and unusual abundance of water. Down the road is the world-renowned Silverado Resort with a market, restaurant, tennis courts, and two 18-hole golf courses. Capture the dream and romance of being on a permanent wine country vacation with this private estate.
3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $4,988,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here's a closer look at some of the world’s royals ranked by net worth, from a low of $72 million to a high of $40 billion.
A man and woman died Sunday morning when their car ran off Highway 29 in south Napa, the California Highway Patrol reported.
A final Devlin Road segment is almost done and will finish a parallel Highway 29 route between the city of Napa and American Canyon.
BottleRock 2022 festival attendees said they were having a great time on Saturday, and the various heightened costs they paid to be there were worth it.
Update: Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, arrested on drunk driving allegation after crash near St. Helena
Paul Pelosi was arrested late Saturday on a misdemeanor DUI count and released Sunday morning, according to Napa County jail records.
The three-car wreck Sunday in Carneros caused major injuries to two drivers and also injured a 16-year-old boy, CHP reported.
While consumption of marijuana is not permitted at the festival, the partnership signals a turning point for the cannabis industry as an institution alongside food and wine in Napa.
Learn about headline bands, festival grounds, parking, street closures and more as BottleRock returns to Napa from Friday to Sunday.
A woman in West Virginia fatally shot a man who began firing an AR-15-style rifle into a crowd of people that had gathered for a party, authorities said.
The gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school warned on social media minutes before the attack that he had shot his grandmother and was going to shoot up a school.