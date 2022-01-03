3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $4,995,000

Perched atop a gentle knoll in the Coombsville area of Napa Valley, this stunning estate offers contemporary indoor/outdoor living w/a European flair. Little can top the 180 vineyard views on this nearly six acre property...maybe the 800 tree olive grove! Start in the great room, w/its 23-foot ceiling, sleek fireplace and sliding glass wall to a welcoming patio w/pool, spa & outdoor kitchen. Stretch into the adjoining dining area & gourmet kitchen w/its 10-foot-long island & handmade, frameless cabinets. Three luxurious bedrooms w/en suite bathrooms complete the main level. Climb the glass railing stairs to a cozy casual space overlooking the great room, perfect for screens and gaming. Then slide open the glass doors to vast decks, & take in more of the valley's rolling vineyard terrain. Find a wine cellar w/tasting space on the lower level. Fully furnished & professionally decorated.