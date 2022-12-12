 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $475,000

Tastefully updated and oh so cute lake view home. Live full time or use this home as your vacation getaway. There is even parking for your boat. What better way to enjoy the lake with friends and/or family than to be a minute from the lake and all the fun it has to offer... boating, tubing, kayaking, paddle boarding? The opportunities are endless! More information is here: https://app.disclosures.io/link/204-Blue-Cove-Court-dsz78zlw

