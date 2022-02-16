3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $5,200,000

Escape to your own gated retreat in Napa Valley. Its pastoral backdrop in the circa 1985 15.6 ac estate invites you to explore vineyard, olive lined path, pool, gardens & more. The fully remodeled 3700 sq ft farmhouse provides the perfect setting for every lifestyle. From the chef's dream kitchen to the charming private office or hosting guests in the Solarium this is a wonderland of relaxation. Entertain in the massive pool courtyard or across the rolling lawns. Unwind in the ground floor Master Suite w/its meditation garden, koi pond, outdoor shower, soaking tub, & ample closet space. Upstairs are 2 bdrms, a full bath & hidden playroom. Across the creek lies the fully furnished Guest House, the best hang out around w/kitchen, bath, laundry & big screen TV. Then there's the Party Barn w/pingpong table & hoops. This polished ranch is ideal for large get togethers, remote work & relaxed living. Come reconnect w/nature & the luxuries of country life in your own Napa dream home.