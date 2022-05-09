Here is a rare and exclusive offering to acquire an amazing 22-acre property located in the Atlas Peak AVA of the beautiful Napa Valley. It includes a 5-acre vineyard that is sustainably managed that consistently produces outstanding Cabernet Sauvignon. From the recently updated single-level home, panoramic views of vineyards, mountains, and the estates two spring fed lakes, offer privacy, peace, serenity, and an amazing and unusual abundance of water. Down the road is the world-renowned Silverado Resort with a market, restaurant, tennis courts, and two 18-hole golf courses. Capture the dream and romance of being on a permanent wine country vacation with this private estate.
3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $5,458,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Former Napa Police Sgt. Alfonso Ortiz resigned in July 2021 during an internal investigation into him and just before another investigation into alleged mishandling of drugs and money seized during arrest.
Several firearms found at William Raab's home were unregistered "ghost guns," according to the Napa Special Investigations Bureau.
A 15-year-old boy jumped the fence at the Napa juvenile hall but was detained 20 minutes later, a quarter mile away, the sheriff's office said.
Five acres in Skyline Wilderness Park and sites near the city of Napa are on the county's list as possible affordable housing sites.
A man's arrest and jailing Saturday on $1 million bail stemmed from repeated abuse of his girlfriend, according to Napa Police.
A man who arrested Monday faces a felony allegation of resisting police after he threatened officers' lives on his way to jail, according to Napa Police.
Two drivers were hospitalized after vehicle wrecks in rural Napa County about an hour apart Monday morning, the California Highway Patrol reported.
Here's a look at a few series produced by and streaming on Netflix that have been released in the past month.
Napa County saw its population fall 1% in 2021, according to the state.
A man and woman arrested during a traffic stop Wednesday face felony drug and ammunition allegations, according to American Canyon Police.