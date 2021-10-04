One of a kind pedigreed vineyard and wine estate on Atlas Peak. Wine produced from this vineyard has been compared to Harlan, BOND, and Screaming Eagle, Dominus, Opus One. I've been lucky enough to taste the great wines of Napa Valley, and as soon as I put this 2015 Cabernet to my lips, I knew there was a new player in town.'' Cat Bugue, Dir. of Ed., WSET-Cert, DWS, IWP. The 22-acre property includes a sustainably managed 5-acre high altitude, mountain vineyard that consistently produces outstanding Cabernet Sauvignon. From the recently updated single-level home, enjoy panoramic views of the vineyards, mountains, and the estate's two lakes. Capture the dream and romance of owning a premier wine estate, while on a permanent wine country vacation. This property is truly magical, an oasis and sanctuary for the soul. The business, label/brand and inventory are also available for sale. See business opportunity listing MLS#22026921
3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $5,750,000
